Pamplona blames jab rollout for another summer without bulls

MADRID (AP) — The northern Spanish town of Pamplona is calling off its famed annual San Fermín bull-running festival for the second year in a row because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pamplona Mayor Enrique Maya cited a prevalence of coronavirus outbreaks, a high occupancy rate in hospitals with COVID-19 patients and a slow rollout of vaccines as reasons to call off this summer’s celebration. The nine-day festival in July is easily Spain’s most international event. The festival was popularized by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” Up to last year’s cancellation, it had last been called off during the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s. Spain has accumulated nearly 3.5 million coronavirus infections and over 77,000 deaths.