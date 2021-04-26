President Biden to announce new CDC guidance on masks Tuesday

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- New guidance on face masks is expected to come out Tuesday.

CNN says President Joe Biden will announce the details, which are expected to cover whether vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors.

A review in the Journal of Infectious Diseases that was published in November found less than 10 percent of COVID-19 infections happened outside.

The Biden administration is also expected to announce, as early as Tuesday, several other new recommendations for fully vaccinated people in addition to "unmasking outdoors," a federal official told CNN.

