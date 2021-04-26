‘Red Tourism’ draws Chinese on centennial of Communist Party

JINGGANGSHAN, China (AP) — On the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party, tourists are flocking to historic sites and making pilgrimages to party landmarks. On a street where the Red Army once roamed, a group of retirees in historic pastel-blue army uniforms belt out tunes made famous through countless movies, television shows and other forms of propaganda. Historic locations in Jiangxi and Guizhou provinces — the sites of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong’s early battles, his escape from Nationalist forces in the Long March and the cementing of his leadership — are experiencing an influx of tourists this year as post-pandemic travel returns to China.