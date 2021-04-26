Report: Pandemic gives rise to antisemitic ‘Zoom bombing’

A Jewish civil rights group says antisemites adopted a new, digital form of harassment during the COVID-19 pandemic. A report issued Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League counted 196 cases of antisemitic “Zoom bombing” attacks in the U.S. last year. The group’s annual report found that intruders disrupting video conferences on Zoom and other platforms offset decreases in antisemitic incidents in more traditional settings, like synagogues, schools and other Jewish institutions. The ADL’s overall count of incidents dropped by 4% last year, from a record high of 2,107 in 2019 to 2,024 last year.