MADISON (WKOW) -- One lane of northbound I-39/90 just south of the Highway 12/18 interchange in Madison is closed because of a crash.

A photo from a WisDOT traffic camera showed a semi on its side in the ditch along the highway near Yahara Hills Golf Course.

The crash happened at 11 p.m., according to a WisDOT incident notification. The alert estimated the closure could last for two hours.