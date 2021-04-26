State TV: Iran marks highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — State TV is reporting that Iran has registered its highest single-day death toll from COVID-19 bringing the total number of fatalities to over 70,000 in the country hardest hit by the coronavirus in the region. The Monday report said 496 new deaths were tallied since Sunday, surpassing Iran’s previous most deadly day in mid-November when 486 were counted. The report said officials counted 21,026 more confirmed cases over the same 24-hour period that put the total confirmed cases at about 2,417,230 since the outbreak in February last year.