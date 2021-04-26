Summer-like temperatures return to southern Wisconsin
MADISON (WKOW) - Above-average temperatures will stick around for most of the rest of April.
SET UP
A warm front is approaching the region which will allow temperatures to rise ahead of increasing shower and storm chances by midweek.
TODAY
Partly sunny, a bit breezy with winds from the southeast and south up to 15 mph. Temperatures will climb from the upper 30s early in the morning to near 70° by late-day!
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy, a bit breezy still and very mild with temps in the upper 50s and a slim shower or t-shower chance.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny, very warm and still a bit breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
There may be a lingering early morning shower and then a higher chance for rain and storms by the evening hours.
More showers and storms are expected Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain, mainly in the morning with milder temperatures in the mid 60s.
Isolated showers are possible overnight.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and cooler with isolated rain showers possible and a high around 60°.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny and seasonal with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
SATURDAY
Mostly to partly sunny and breezy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Rain is possible at night.
SUNDAY
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible and highs in the upper 60s.