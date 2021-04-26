Texas Capitol staffer alleges being drugged by lobbyist

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say they’re investigating allegations that a lobbyist drugged a legislative aide who works in the state Capitol. Republican Dade Phelan, who is the speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, said Monday the allegations surround a meeting that took place outside the Capitol in recent weeks. He said he was “disgusted” by the allegations and called on House members to change the culture in the building. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it is investigating. Some lawmakers announced they would restrict lobbyist access to their offices while the investigation is ongoing.