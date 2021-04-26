Tributes to French police official stabbed by extremist

RAMBOUILLET, France (AP) — Police officers, family members and others have paid homage to a French police official killed inside her police station in what authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack. Neighbors, colleagues and friends of the victim joined local officials at the tribute ceremony in front of the town hall of Rambouillet, a quiet Paris suburb rocked by Friday’s stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist. Police unions called for gatherings in front of police stations across France at the same time Monday. The attacker was killed by police and an investigation into his motives and eventual accomplices is underway.