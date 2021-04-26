UK firm Super Group entering US sports, online casino market

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A British company that owns a sports betting and an online casino company is seeking to enter the fast-growing U.S. market. Super Group says it is joining with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp., in a deal that would take the company public in U.S. stock markets. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year. It was the latest example of how alluring the U.S. market is to sports betting and gambling companies from other nations. Super Group is the parent company of Betway, an online sports betting brand, and Spin, an online casino company. The company is licensed in 23 countries in Europe, the Americas and Africa.