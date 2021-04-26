Ukrainian president hopes for meeting with Putin

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced hope for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help defuse tensions in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy said Monday that he directed his chief of staff to contact the Kremlin to reach agreement on the time and venue for a possible meeting. Increasingly frequent cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have been battling Russia-backed separatists for seven years, and a Russian troop buildup across the border in recent weeks have fueled fears of renewed hostilities and caused Ukrainian and Western worries. On Thursday, Russia announced that it would pull the troops back to their permanent bases by May 1 after completing sweeping maneuvers.