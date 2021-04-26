Union supporters rally for the PRO Act

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO and Citizen Action of Wisconsin gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Monday, urging federal lawmakers to pass the Protect the Right to Organize (PRO) Act.

The bill is pending in the U.S. Senate right now.

It would repeal right-to-work laws in all states, meant to prevent unions and employers from mandating union membership as a condition of employment.

"It is absolutely essential that we take this generational opportunity to enact this law and restore a fundamental right and restore some level of economic equality and shared opportunity and prosperity in this country," said Robert Kraig, the executive director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) is a cosponsor of the Senate bill.

The PRO Act already passed the House, and President Joe Biden has indicated he would sign it into law.