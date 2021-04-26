US marks slowest population growth since the Depression

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first numbers from the 2020 census are out and they show that America’s population growth has declined to its slowest rate since the Great Depression — a total now of just under 331.5 million. At the same time, the nation’s political center of gravity has kept shifting farther to the Republican-led South and West. Texas, Florida and other Sunbelt states are gaining congressional seats as chillier climes like New York and Ohio lose them. One historic Western exception: California is losing a seat for the first time ever.