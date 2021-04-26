US to create center targeting foreign election interference

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it will establish a new center responding to what the U.S. intelligence community has assessed as attempts by Russia and other adversaries to interfere with American elections. The Foreign Malign Influence Center will be housed in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which coordinates information sharing among U.S. spy agencies. U.S. authorities continue to raise alarms about foreign interference in elections following several investigations into the ties between former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian intelligence. The intelligence community has concluded that Russia tried to interfere in the 2020 election as well.