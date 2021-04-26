Vaccinators not concerned with CDC data showing 2nd dose avoidance

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports nearly eight percent of people who've gotten their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, have not gone back to get their second.

It's a small percentage, but it's doubled from last month.

In Dane County, fewer than 90,000 people have not yet received their second coronavirus vaccine dose according to the Department of Health Services, but for a vast majority, they're not overdue for their second shot.

"While the ideal is to get these within four to six weeks of when the first dose was given, there's nothing wrong with getting it within 12 weeks," said Doctor James Conway, medical director of UW Health's immunization programs.

He said there is little concern with people skipping their second appointments.

He says given all the challenges there are getting vaccinated, the CDC numbers are actually very encouraging.

"The fact that 92 percent of people have gotten their second dose, I think 92 percent is pretty stellar to be honest, I mean we're only four months into this," Dr. Conway.

At Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, they haven't had a noticeable amount of people not getting their second doses, however once supply picks up, they're planning on making sure those who have not received their second dose, get it.

"I know our plan is to look back through our system and see if there's any people that are outstanding for their second dose and contact them and try to get them to come in," owner Thad Schumacher said.

As for why it's happening, Dr. Conway said it could be anything from lack of availability to hesitancy.

"There are some people who are actually letting the dust settle are still intending on getting their second dose," he said.

Schumacher says for many, accessibility has made it hard to get that second shot.

"We're actually allowing people to get their second doses here if they have no way to get to their original pharmacy," he said. "So it may be logistics more than people not wanting to get the second shot."

Health officials urge everyone to get their second dose, as it's the only way to get the full protection the vaccine provides.

If you have any concerns, they say to call your pharmacist or healthcare provider.