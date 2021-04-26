Video of cars damaged at Mifflin block party; police response questioned, also praised

MADISON (WKOW) - As video shows cars being damaged at Madison's annual Mifflin Street Block Party, at least one city leader questions a potentially passive police approach to the vandalism and to the party swelling beyond pandemic parameters.



One video provided to 27 News by SUV owner and UW-Madison student Kiera Sundeen shows a party goer on top of her vehicle and stomping on and cracking the windshield during the Saturday party.



"It's pretty ridiculous for that to happen to someone who's probably going to have to pay for those damages," Mifflin Street resident and UW-Madison student Joe Destefanis said. Destafanis said he witnessed the immediate aftermath of the destruction. "I know people are here to have a good time but that's kind of it pushing it over the edge."



A 27 News crew saw another car with its windshield smashed as a result of party vandalism.

"The perpetrators of property damage have not been given any citations for their actions," Madison City Council member and UW-Madison student Juliana Bennett said.



Video of the destruction of parts of the SUV shows a number of onlookers. Bennett says officers assigned to the block party needed to intervene. "One hundred percent," Bennett said. "They should have intervened long before that."



Madison Police Spokesperson Officer Gracia Rodriguez suggests police were unaware of the vandalism to the vehicles as it happened.

"Officers working the event investigated the damage to property that has been circulating social media. Parties involved have been identified. The investigation is ongoing. We are also working on other reports of damage to property," Rodriguez said.



A state official praised the passive approach apparently adopted by the Madison Police Department at the block party, but claims its betrays a double standard.



"The restraint Madison Police showed during the Mifflin block party this past week is a testament to law enforcement’s capacity & will to de-escalate situations when they want to," said Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison). "Rampant underage drinking, property damage, overwhelming congregation during an ongoing pandemic and general havoc did not incite MPD to act with force. Instead they met the thousands of possibly intoxicated college students with grace and cooperation," Hong says. "Comparatively, peaceful protests urging solidarity with Black lives this summer were met with tear gas and escalation," said Hong.



Bennett said officers also joined in with party games on Mifflin Street. The councilperson says she contacted police Chief Shon Barnes over the crowd size and the tacit encouragement for activities such as beer pong, and said Barnes told her the engagement was in the name of building relationships.

"It's instead actually supporting irrational and unsafe behavior," Bennett says.



The Mifflin Street Block Party started in the sixties to push back against police tactics with anti-Vietnam War protesters. Bennett said the party's purpose has been perverted to the detriment of people of color also striving for a change in policing.



"Our history of fighting against these unjust systems have been co-opted by white people on this campus," Bennett said.

A UW-Madison spokesperson says deleterious behavior at the block party could produce campus sanction.

"Mifflin is an off-campus, non-UW event; the Madison Police Department was the lead agency in charge of response. All city citations are shared with the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards for follow-up. This includes identifying the individuals involved in property damage such as smashed windows," said spokesperson Meredith McGlone.

"We are beginning investigations into the conduct of several students. Any students found to have violated laws, public health orders or campus policies may face university disciplinary action in addition to sanctions by the city," McGlone said.

Destefanis said officers were wise to monitor the party as it grew from groups of 20 to 50 people in Mifflin Street backyards to more than a thousand party goers congesting the street.

"At that point, I don't how much they could do," Destefanis said. "I thought they did a good job of clearing it out."



Bennett said with the pandemic still creating a threat and with the event's lack of social distancing and absence of masking creating new potential for COVID-19 virus spread on campus, the block party should never have been staged.



















