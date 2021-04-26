Villagers in Pakistani Kashmir hail cease-fire with India

Pakistani villagers living on one of the world’s most militarized frontiers in the disputed Kashmir region are hailing a two-month-long cease-fire between nuclear rivals Pakistan and India. But residents also demanded Monday a solution to the decades-old issue of Kashmir and a durable peace for the Himalayan region. Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from Britain in 1947. Villagers spoke with journalists who were taken to Salohi village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir by the military. The visit came two months after the Pakistani and Indian armies pledged to halt cross-border fighting and adhere to a 2003 accord that has been largely ignored in Kashmir.