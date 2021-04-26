Virus surge in crowded Gaza threatens to overwhelm hospitals

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Some of the worst fears are now coming true in the crowded Gaza Strip, more than a year into the coronavirus pandemic. A surge in infections and deaths is threatening to overwhelm hospitals weakened by years of conflict and border closures. Gaza’s main hospital for COVID-19 patients warns that oxygen supplies are dwindling fast. In another hospital, coronavirus patients are packed three to a room. For months, Gaza’s Hamas rulers seemed to have been successful in containing the pandemic. But their decision to lift most restrictions in February has led to a sudden second surge. The situation is made worse by a more aggressive virus variant and lack of vaccines.