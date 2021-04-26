Warmer weather is here! But for how long?

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures warmed quickly late-morning into the afternoon hours, with most of the day spent in the 60s!

Monday brought breezy conditions, winds from the SE about 15-20 mph.

Areas south of the warm front nearby will likely see temperatures rise into the low 70s a little before this evening.

The advancing warm front is bringing the 70s for some but not all. Areas ahead of the front and east near the lake will likely stay in the 50s.

Monday continues to be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Chances for rain/storms arrive Tuesday, but not until the evening and overnight hours. Higher chances are for areas mainly north of Dane Co. currently, at least when it comes to storms.

We'll be watching just how far northward the front pushes tonight.

The SPC shows parts of central southern WI and central WI under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather Tuesday evening/night.

While there is a chance for thunder, rain showers are more likely across the viewing area Tuesday overnight into Wednesday.

The warmth returns Tuesday, with highs potentially nearing 80 degrees!

Temperatures drop starting Wednesday, with highs ranging in the 60s throughout the rest of the week. Mainly hitting near the average, feeling very seasonal through the upcoming weekend.

Majority of the week will be dry, iso. rain chances Thursday and Sunday.