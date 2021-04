BELOIT (WKOW) -- Wisconsin 81 is closed between Smythe School Road and Mill Pond Road in Beloit as crews battle a residential fire early Monday morning.

A Rock County fire dispatcher tells 27 News that crews are battling an "active fire" that began around 3 a.m.

No one is hurt, according to dispatch.

The road closure is expected to remain in place for at least two hours, according to WisDOT.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.