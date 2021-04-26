Wisconsin gas prices stay stagnant for another week

(WAOW) — Wisconsinites didn’t see gas prices fall, nor did they see them rise this last week, according to GasBuddy. It’s the second week in a row that gas prices remain steady.

The average gallon of gas in Wisconsin is staying around $2.74. While the average price stayed the same over the last couple weeks, it is still 7.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.35/g more than this time last year.

Wisconsin drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.53/g or as expensive as $2.99/g today.

The national average, on the other hand, isn’t staying stagnant, instead it’s rising slightly to $2.87/g. It’s up 2 cents from last month and $1.13 from this time last year.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says there may continue to be a trend of small increases as summer months close in.