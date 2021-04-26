Wisconsin gas prices stay stagnant for another week

Wisconsin gas prices stay stagnant for another weekNew
(WAOW) — Wisconsinites didn’t see gas prices fall, nor did they see them rise this last week, according to GasBuddy. It’s the second week in a row that gas prices remain steady.
The average gallon of gas in Wisconsin is staying around $2.74. While the average price stayed the same over the last couple weeks, it is still 7.4 cents higher than a month ago and $1.35/g more than this time last year.
Wisconsin drivers could find gas prices as cheap as $2.53/g or as expensive as $2.99/g today.
The national average, on the other hand, isn’t staying stagnant, instead it’s rising slightly to $2.87/g. It’s up 2 cents from last month and $1.13 from this time last year.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says there may continue to be a trend of small increases as summer months close in.
“Last week saw limited upward movement in gas prices, tying the previous high water mark we last saw in March, signaling that perhaps we may see additional upside as most states in the nation have finished the transition to EPA-mandated summer gasoline. While gasoline demand did dip last week for the third straight week according to GasBuddy data, it was yet another small decline, and as temperatures continue to warm ahead of summer, it wouldn’t surprise me that demand will rebound in the weeks ahead and we could continue to see gas prices push higher. For now, however, it doesn’t appear that any rise in price would be significant, so motorists shouldn’t be too concerned at this point, but may see see average prices inch higher.”