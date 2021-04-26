Witness: Flames rapidly devoured van in deadly Georgia crash

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — A witness to the aftermath of a fiery van crash that killed six people and injured 10 others says that flames grew rapidly as bystanders tried to save the motorists. Police said the van was carrying 16 people when it crashed and burst into flames Saturday along Interstate 85, northeast of Atlanta. Donnie Richeson tells WSB-TV that he saw cars in front of him swerving to miss something and then saw the van on fire. He saw a man run up and start kicking the windshield to get to people inside. Richeson says the van was leaking fuel that appeared to feed the blaze.