Woman involved in fatal crash, on probation for 2014 death

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Troopers say a Florida woman already on probation for a fatal traffic crash in 2014 was arrested following another crash that killed a passengers. Court records show 24-year-old Jennifer Carvajal served prison time for the previous fatality, which happened when she was 16. Early Sunday, a trooper clocked Carvajal driving at 111 mph in Tampa. As he tried to overtake Carvajal’s car, she made a hard right turn that sent her Hyundai Elantra down an embankment before it went airborne. A 19-year-old passenger died and two others were taken to the hospital. Carvajal suffered minor injuries and was later arrested on multiple charges including DUI manslaughter.

