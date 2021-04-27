0 Patience for others? Small island’s only home hits market

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (AP) — Anyone who’s ever wanted their own private island getaway now has a chance — and it might be less expensive than you’d think. The Newport Daily News reports that the only house on a small island in Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay is for sale for $399,900. The house has the unique address of 0 Patience Way. The seasonal cottage on Patience Island is off the electrical grid, but comes with just under a half-acre of land and approximately 600 square feet of living area that includes two bedrooms, a kitchenette, and a half bath. A single solar panel provides some electrical services. The island, part of Portsmouth, is about one-third of a square mile.