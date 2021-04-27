2 Spanish citizens killed in attack in eastern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The Spanish government said on Tuesday that two Spanish citizens have been killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso. Arancha González Laya, Spain’s foreign affairs minister, said in a press conference that the Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen had gone missing Monday in an attack by gunmen on an anti-poaching patrol near a national park. The two Spaniards are from northern Spain and were working on a documentary on how Burkina Faso’s authorities are tackling poaching and on the people living in the park. She said they were traveling at the time of the attack in a group with about 40 people.