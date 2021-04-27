Biden releases money in push to modernize US electric grid

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal government is making money available to build and improve electric transmission lines. It’s part of a bid to improve the nation’s aging electric grid and meet President Joe Biden’s ambitious clean-energy goals. The administration is also pledging to speed up a sluggish permitting process that has delayed the types of major transmission projects that are crucial to meeting Biden’s goal. The president has said he wants the nation to produce 100% clean energy by 2035. But that goal faces huge hurdles, including an electric grid which needs enormous expansion to carry electricity from the renewable energy sources to densely populated regions.