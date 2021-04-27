Break-in suspect steals police car in Rothschild

ROTHSCHILD (WKOW) -- Police say the suspect in a break-in stole a police car and video from that squad car shows the suspect driving through the streets and backyards of homes in a neighborhood in Rothschild.

Jonathon Bishop was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home.

After he was placed in the back seat of a squad car, police say Bishop managed to squeeze through the dividing window to get into the front seat and then took off with the vehicle.

Video from the squad car's dashboard camera shows the vehicle weaving through the streets, going through yards and taking down several fences. (Watch some of the video from the dashboard camera by clicking here.)

Eventually, Bishop ditched the car and was arrested.

During a court appearance on Monday, Bishop was given a $25,000 cash bond.