Bucks offer vaccine to fans at May 2 home game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks announced Tuesday that any eligible fans attending Sunday's game against the Nets can get the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Check out all of our COVID-19 vaccine coverage here.

According to a news release from Bucks spokesperson Eric Kohlbeck, the vaccines will be administered in the Panorama Club at the Fiserv Forum, starting at 1 p.m. Any fans 16 and up can get the shot.

"This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together," Bucks President Peter Feigin said.

The site will be open until the end of the game, which tips off at 2:30 p.m.