CDC Mask guidance doesn’t affect Dane County mask rules

MADISON (WKOW) -- The CDC is now giving vaccinated people the "okay" not to wear masks outside, in small gatherings.

Anyone who isn't vaccinated is advised to keep masking.

Unvaccinated people and vaccinated people don't need to wear masks biking, walking or running outside alone, or with people in their home.

This news comes as little surprise to health officials in Dane County.

For nearly the past month, Public Health Order 15 has allowed people to be outside unmasked in Dane County.

Health officials say the CDC guidance just reinforces the allowances they've made here locally and say it all comes down to the data.

In Dane County we've seen declining rates of infection and increasing rates of vaccination.

PHMDC Environmental Health Director Doug Voegeli says that we can expect to see even more relaxed restrictions as that continues to trend in the right direction.

However, there are still some restrictions in place for vaccinated people because there just isn't enough information about transmission rates of fully vaccinated people.

"As we get more data and learn more about it and we can be more assured that the vaccine is preventing transmission, that's where we're going to make further strides in changing the requirements," Voegeli said.

He went on to say that we have no good way of knowing who is and isn't vaccinated so it's just safer to have everyone wear masks in those circumstances.

But he wanted to emphasize just how much the increase vaccination and decrease in mask wearing go hand in hand.

He pointed to the low rate of cases among people 65 and over and that around 93 percent of them are at least partially vaccinated.