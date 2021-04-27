Dane County shooting range to reopen to public

MADISON (WKOW) -- The shooting ranges at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center will soon reopen to the public.

The facility will throw open its doors on Saturday, May 15, according to a press release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

The training center, located at 5184 Highway 19 in the town of Westport, will have its public hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fees are $10 per person per day and need to be paid with cash or a personal check, the press release said.

Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by a legal guardian and be at least 12 years old to shoot at the range. They will also need to have completed a Department of Natural Resources hunter safety course.

The shooting ranges at the training center will have a number of precautions in place designed to limit the spread of COVID-19: