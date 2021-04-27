Dane County shooting range to reopen to public

Dane County shooting range to reopen to publicNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- The shooting ranges at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center will soon reopen to the public.
The facility will throw open its doors on Saturday, May 15, according to a press release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
The training center, located at 5184 Highway 19 in the town of Westport, will have its public hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fees are $10 per person per day and need to be paid with cash or a personal check, the press release said.
Anyone under the age of 18 needs to be accompanied by a legal guardian and be at least 12 years old to shoot at the range. They will also need to have completed a Department of Natural Resources hunter safety course.
The shooting ranges at the training center will have a number of precautions in place designed to limit the spread of COVID-19:
- All individuals entering the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center must wear a mask, no exceptions or entry will be denied.
- Individuals may opt to wear a mask while outdoors or on the range.
- When entering the facility, individuals will be required to stay at least six (6) feet away from the next person in line unless they are a family member. Measurements will be masked on the floor.
- Shooting lanes on the range will be restricted to the use of every other lane providing a ten (10) foot distance between each shooter.
- Disinfectant/hand sanitizer will be available upon entry to the building and on the range.
- Extra cleaning/disinfecting will be done on multiple use items.
- Length of time to spend at the range will be at the discretion of staff based on the number of individuals waiting their turn.