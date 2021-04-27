Egypt archeologists unearth 110 ancient tombs in Nile Delta

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says archeologists have unearthed 110 burial tombs in an ancient site in the Nile Delta province of Dakahlia. The announcement was made Tuesday. Some tombs have human remains inside. They include 68 oval-shaped tombs dating back to the Predynastic Period. There were also 37 rectangular-shaped tombs from the Second Intermediate Period. The remaining five oval-shaped tombs date back to the Naqada III period that spanned from around 3200 B.C. to 3000 B.C. The discovery is the latest in a series of archaeological discoveries in recent years that Egypt has sought to publicize in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector.