Google’s Q1 ad sales surge 32%, Alphabet profit doubles

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google’s digital advertising network has shifted back into high gear after an unprecedented reversal during the early stages of the pandemic. The robust first-quarter advertising growth announced Tuesday provides the latest sign that advertisers are expecting the economy to roar back to life as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and burst out of their pandemic cocoons. Google is now benefiting from that recovery. The company’s ad sales surged 32% from the same time last year to nearly $45 billion during the January-March period. It’s the third consecutive quarter of accelerating ad growth for Google following an 8% decline during last year’s April-June period.