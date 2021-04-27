Gov. Evers signs bill to help public safety officers struggling with PTSD

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill into law that will allow worker's compensation benefits for officers and firefighters diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Check out more local news here.

Gov. Evers signed Senate Bill 11 in front of a group at Madison Fire Station 14 on Dairy Drive Tuesday morning.

“We know the toll post-traumatic stress can take on our first responders might otherwise go unseen, but today we’re going to help make sure it doesn’t go unheard,” said Gov. Evers. “We’re saying today that we want to dismantle that stigma around post-traumatic stress and mental health—we want our first responders to know that we see these effects, we’re going to call it like it is, and there’s no shame in talking about it or getting help.”

The bill, now Wisconsin Act 29, does the following: