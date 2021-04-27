Greece coast guard divers seize cocaine from cargo ship

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say coast guard divers have seized more than 46 kilograms (101 pounds) of cocaine found hidden behind a water intake grate in the hull of a cargo ship that arrived in Greece from Brazil. The coast guard says it seized the drugs following information passed to Greek authorities by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Twenty-three crew members of the Marshall Islands-flagged Syros cargo ship were arrested. The drug bust comes four days after Greek authorities said another DEA tip led to the seizure of more than 4 tons of cannabis hidden in a shipment of industrial cupcake machines that arrived in Greece from Lebanon.