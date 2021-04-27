Group asks Madison to stop eviction of encampment in Reindahl Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- A volunteer group is asking the City of Madison to stop the eviction of people living in an encampment in Reindahl Park.

About 30 people live in the encampment, according to Community Action Against Reindahl Eviction.

The group says people living in the park found out on April 10 that they had been given notice they must vacate the park by May 9.

Group members say clearing encampments can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers.

The City of Madison allowed temporary encampments in some city parks during the pandemic, but has been shutting them down and trying to move residents into shelters or hotel rooms.

