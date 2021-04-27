Handwashing slows down as pandemic wears on

Madison (WKOW/CNN) --The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says handwashing has slowed down since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

A national survey from January of last year found that 57 percent of Americans admitted to washing their hands at least six times per day.

That is down from the 78 percent who said they washed their hands more frequently at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials say handwashing should take at least twenty seconds, which is the length of time it takes to sing "happy birthday" twice.