Hilldale farmers’ market to open May 1

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hilldale Mall's farmers' market will open for the summer May 1, welcoming several new vendors for the new year.

According to a news release from mall spokesperson Kate Hagen, Blend Products, Ice Cream Social, Tailgate Foodie, Yellow Dog Deli, Keur Fatou Catering and Kotupha Popcorn will all be selling their wares at the market this year.

"We’re excited to be offering some really unique things you might not be able to find at other local markets. Plus, here there’s no need to fight for a parking spot or walk a mile to get to the heart of the action. You can spend an hour here, or a whole morning. It’s all very easy to navigate. And dogs are welcome," Hilldale general manager Nanci Horn said in the release.

The market will open up at 8 a.m. May 1, running until 1:00 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday through the end of October.