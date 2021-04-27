Kaul details inquiry into clergy sexual abuse; activists hopeful for more legislation

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a statewide inquest into sexual abuse among religious leaders Tuesday.

According to Kaul, the independent review will cover any and all sexual abuse stretching as far back as the investigation can uncover.

"We're conducting this review to get greater accountability and to promote healing for victims, and we're conducting this review to improve the response to abuse and, hopefully, to prevent future cases of abuse," Kaul said.

The move means the state, and not just the church, will be able to review claims of abuse by clergy and other faith leaders.

In a release announcing the move Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said it will interview survivors, friends and family to get a more complete picture of any abuse.

Any cases still within the statute of limitations will be referred to local law enforcement for further investigation. Kaul acknowledged many of the cases the DOJ expects to hear will be past that statute, however.

"But we believe we can play a critical role in connecting victims with services," Kaul said at a press conference outside the State Capitol. "And helping them get a measure of accountability, even if the statute of limitations has passed."

Kaul confirmed he met Monday with leaders from the five dioceses across Wisconsin.

"The Diocese of Madison will review the Attorney General's upcoming request as soon as it is received," said Diocese of Madison Communications Director Brent King in a statement. "The Diocese of Madison takes the issue of sexual abuse of minors very seriously."

Kaul did not give a direct answer Tuesday when asked if he would take any diocese to court should it refuse to turn over papers related to an investigation.

"What I will say for right now is it's our hope that the diocese and the religious orders cooperate with this investigation and they do produce documents," Kaul said.

Peter Isely from the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said he hoped the statewide review would renew energy around something he felt was even more essential: legislation ending the statute of limitations of civil child sex abuse cases.

"What do civil cases allow you to do? Depositions," Isely said. "The only time a bishop has had to answer questions under oath has been in a deposition."

Clergy abuse survivors, friends and family are encouraged to report incidents at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or 1-877-222-2620.