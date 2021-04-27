Kaul details inquiry into clergy sexual abuse

MADISON (WKOW) -- State Attorney General Josh Kaul announced a statewide inquest into sexual abuse among religious leaders Tuesday.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

According to Kaul, the independent review will cover any and all sexual abuse stretching as far back as the investigation can uncover.

"With this initiative, we are seeking to ensure that survivors of clergy and faith leader abuse have access to needed victim services, to help prevent future cases of sexual assault, and to get accountability to the extent possible," Kaul said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will conduct interviews with survivors, friends and family to get a more complete picture of any abuse. Any cases still within the statute of limitations will be referred to local law enforcement for further investigation.

Clergy abuse survivors, friends and family are encouraged to report incidents at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or 1-877-222-2620.

In a statement, Diocese of Madison spokesperson Brent King said the church is committed to combatting sexual abuse and asked any victims to report incidents to the diocese as well.

"The Diocese of Madison takes the issue of sexual abuse of minors very seriously and based on its own, ongoing initiative remains vigilantly committed to providing healing to any victims and their families, and to fostering trust based on its diocesan safe environment policies spanning two decades," King said in the statement.