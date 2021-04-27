Kentucky national title run still ‘surreal’ for Mount Horeb’s Elise Goetzinger

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's Kentucky Wildcat is still pinching herself after the Big Blue won the program's first-ever NCAA Champiship.

"I honestly couldn't believe it all happened," said the Mount Horeb native. "It almost seems like I blacked out for the last couple of points."

The Wildcat freshman made an immediate impact recording three kills and three blocks in the championship match on top of her stellar season. She entered with an incredibly talented recruiting class but credits the upperclassmen who led the way.

"We talk about in our program giving back to the people who came before us," said Goetzinger. "I definitely think every single person who was on last year's team, the years before that, built up what this program is today."

Before she became a Wildcat, she was a Mount Horeb Viking where she earned All-American honors her senior year in 2019.

Securing the national championship still feels like a dream.

"I don't even remember it happening.' Like I turned around and everybody was already there. Like I said, it's so surreal. So unbelievable."

The NCAA Women's Volleyball season will return to its normal scheduled season this fall.