Larrue prepared to enter plea to resolve case of killings of Madison doctor, husband

MADISON (WKOW) - One of two teenagers charged in the March 2020 killings of prominent Madison physician Beth Potter and her husband Robin Carre is prepared to enter a plea of guilty or no contest to a charge in the case next month.

The planned plea agreement involving Ali'jah Larrue, 19, was announced Tuesday during a Dane County Court hearing.

Both Larrue and Khari Sanford, 19, are both charged with two counts of being a party to the crime of first degree intentional homicide. During the hearing, it was not specified whether Larrue will enter a plea to that charge or to a lesser crime.

Larrue's attorney, Michael Covey has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Larrue May 25.

Authorities allege Larrue and Sanford took the victims to the UW Arboretum, where Sanford shot them. Potter and Carre had evicted Sanford and the couple's teen daughter from their Madison home a short time before the killings, but had provided them with an apartment and a van.

Trial has been set for Sanford on Oct. 4. It is not known if Larrue's proposed plea agreement includes a vow to testify against the fellow teen.

Sanford's attorneys Tuesday said they continue to negotiate with prosecutors on also possibly resolving Sanford's case short of trial.