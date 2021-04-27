More complete count pushes Oscars to 10.4 million viewers

NEW YORK (AP) — A more complete count by the Nielsen company has pushed Sunday’s telecast of the Academy Awards to 10.4 million viewers. Nielsen’s preliminary estimate a day earlier had pegged the Oscars at 9.85 million viewers. Either way, it’s a record low audience for the movie awards show that only a half a decade ago was routinely reaching more than 30 million viewers each year. The Oscars were enough to give ABC the victory in the prime-time ratings last week, but not by a large margin over CBS. ‘60 Minutes’ was the second most-popular show on prime time TV last week.