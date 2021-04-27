NHL reaches 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

The National Hockey League is coming to TNT. The league and Turner Sports announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season. It includes three Stanley Cup Finals, up to 72 regular-season games, half of the first- and second-round playoff games on TNT and TBS as well as a conference final series. The deal means NBC’s run of covering the league ends after after this season’s playoffs. NBC has broadcast games since 2005 and is in the final season of a 10-year contract. When the Stanley Cup Finals are shown on Turner in 2023, it will mark the first time since 1994 they will be only on cable.