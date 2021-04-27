No charges against R&B artist Trey Songz over NFL scuffle

R&B artist Trey Songz will not face charges in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City. Jackson County prosecutor’s office spokesman Mike Mansur said Tuesday that there was “insufficient evidence.” He declined to comment further. Songz, whose name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was arrested and jailed overnight in January. Police have said he had scuffled with officers during his arrest for allegedly not following coronavirus protocols and other rules at the game. Police subsequently shared video from a camera inside Arrowhead Stadium that showed a scuffle. Songz’s representative, Sydney Margetson, declined to comment.