Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel gets seat at National Cathedral

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington National Cathedral is unveiling its newest addition: a sculpture of iconic author, human rights campaigner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel. It completes a quartet of heads of prominent human rights figures sprouting from the four corners of a cathedral alcove known as the Human Rights Porch. Wiesel joins Rosa Parks, Mother Teresa and the slain civil rights crusader Jonathan Myrick Daniels. Cathedral officials have made a point of ensuring the building represents a living and changing testament to the story of humankind in the 20th and 21st centuries, incorporating modern figures like Eleanor Roosevelt alongside more traditional saints. 

