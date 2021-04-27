One of the warmest days of the year followed by storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to rise today before cooling off the rest of the workweek.



SET UP

A warm front is cutting right through southern Wisconsin keeping areas farther north in central Wisconsin milder while stateline communities get a taste of summer. The main low pressure system will pass through tonight increasing shower and storm chances.

TODAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, very warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Madison southward. North, highs stay stuck in the 60s.

TONIGHT

As soon as 6 pm, a few showers and storms will develop in central Wisconsin. These will move southward overnight. A couple of storms could have some hail embedded in them. There is a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and temps falling to the upper 40s as the trailing cold front moves through.

WEDNESDAY

Temperatures stay milder, only getting to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with just a few showers, mainly in the morning hours. Isolated showers are possible at night as another weather system develops.

We're experiencing a rain deficit for the year so far

THURSDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and temps in the low 60s.

Forecast rain totals through Thursday

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny with temps in the low 60s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs in the upper 60s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers and temps rising to the low 70s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs around 70°.