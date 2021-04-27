One of the warmest days of the year followed by storm chances

One of the warmest days of the year followed by storm chancesNew
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures continue to rise today before cooling off the rest of the workweek.
SET UP
A warm front is cutting right through southern Wisconsin keeping areas farther north in central Wisconsin milder while stateline communities get a taste of summer. The main low pressure system will pass through tonight increasing shower and storm chances.
TODAY
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, very warm and a bit breezy with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Madison southward. North, highs stay stuck in the 60s.
TONIGHT
As soon as 6 pm, a few showers and storms will develop in central Wisconsin. These will move southward overnight. A couple of storms could have some hail embedded in them. There is a level 1/5 risk for severe weather. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and temps falling to the upper 40s as the trailing cold front moves through.
WEDNESDAY
Temperatures stay milder, only getting to the low 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with just a few showers, mainly in the morning hours. Isolated showers are possible at night as another weather system develops.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and temps in the low 60s.
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny with temps in the low 60s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers and temps rising to the low 70s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs around 70°.