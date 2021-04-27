Overture Center for the Arts hosts blood drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Overture Center for the Arts is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive Tuesday.

This marks the first time the center has opened its doors to the public since March 2020.

According to a news release, the blood drive promotes healing our community, friends and neighbors.

“By opening our doors for this drive, we hope to make it easier for people working, living and visiting downtown Madison to donate blood and, ultimately, help save lives. The acts of kindness and generosity on part of both the blood donors and the American Red Cross are inspirational,” said Jacquie Goetz, VP of operations at Overture Center.

The Red Cross will be taking steps to keep the space safe and infection-free by checking temperatures, providing hand sanitizer and following social distancing measures.

You can give blood on Tuesday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. REGISTER HERE.