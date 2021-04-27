Pedestrian taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Police in Fitchburg say a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers were called for a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and Post Road, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Police say the injured male had been crossing Fish Hatchery Road when he was hit.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.