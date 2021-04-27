Sentencing set for juvenile lifer whose case set precedent

MOULTON, Ala. (AP) — A judge is set to decide the punishment for an Alabama man whose case set a U.S. Supreme Court precedent that banned mandatory life sentences for juveniles. The judge will hold a sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon for Evan Miller. The judge will decide if Miller should be given an opportunity at parole one day or if he should die in prison because of a crime he committed at 14. The Supreme Court in 2012 ruled in Miller’s case that mandatory life without parole for those under the age of 18 at the time of their crimes violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.