Severe risk tonight, seasonal temps return Wednesday

MADISON (WKOW) - While majority of the state has been put under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather tonight, part of the state was upgraded to a 'slight' risk by the SPC this afternoon.

The severe weather risk is for tonight, the threat mainly being hail.

A marginal, 1/5 risk, is for all of southern Wisconsin.

Part of the viewing area, counties north of Dane Co. highlighted in the yellow are placed under a 'slight' threat.

Winds continue from the south, although not as breezy as Monday.

Temperatures will continue in the 70s this afternoon, until the latter hours when the cold front pulls through and numbers begin to drop.

When the front pulls through tonight, a chance for showers/storms arrives.

Majority of the chance is for counties north of Dane., likely from 8-11 p.m.

Another chance for showers arrives early Wednesday morning, with likely just a few showers. Dry majority/rest of the day.

Temperatures return to seasonal values Wednesday through Friday, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

70s return for the weekend along with isolated shower chances.